By making the commitment to play women’s college basketball at the University of Maine, Adrianna Smith becomes the fifth player from the 24-win 2019-20 Bishop O’Connell High School girls team who will compete in college.
Smith, a rising senior guard for the O’Connell Knights, was an all-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference second-team selection last winter. She also was a first-team All-Sun Gazette choice.
Smith helped O’Connell to a semifinal berth in the WCAC tournament during the winter and a second-place finish in the Division I private-school state tournament. The Knights were 2-1 in the state tourney.
She scored a team-high 23 points in O’Connell’s state quarterfinal victory.
The team’s 24 wins were its most in a single season in many years.
Earlier during the regular season, Smith helped O’Connell defeat Paul VI for the first time in many years.
Smith was among the team leaders in many statistical categories, helping the Knights win a December holiday tournament at Fairfax High School with a 3-0 record.
The other O’Connell players from that 2019-20 squad who will play basketball in college are Ajia James, Alyssa Hyashi, Maikya Simmons and Mikaela Brunais.
James will play at Saint Peters University in New Jersey, Hyashi at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, Simmons at South George Tech University and Brunais at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey.
James was the Sun Gazette’s 2019-20 Player of the Year. The other players also were chosen all-Sun Gazette this past season.
