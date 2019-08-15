For the 22nd straight summer season, the Washington Golf and Country Club diving team won the Country Club Swimming & Diving Association championship.

The team had more than 70 participants and finished with a 5-1 dual-match record. The loss was to Army Navy Country Club.

At the championship meet, all Washington Golf divers placed seventh or higher in their respective age groups.

Washington Golf’s Michayla Eisenberg set a league record in winning the girls 12-under division with a point total of 199.35.

Harper Thornett surpassed the previous league record in placing third in the boys 18-under division (305.90 score).

The other Washington Golf finishers were Lily Seymour (third, girls 8-under), Harper Reardon (seventh, girls 8-under); Landon Peduzzi (second, boys 8-under), William Buck (third, boys 8-under); Catherine Ayers (third, girls 10-under), Sarah Clayton Loper (fifth, girls 10-under); Kyle Peterson (third, boys 10-under), Clive Gay (fourth, boys 10-under); Olivia Hays (second, girls 12-under), Kate Normile (fifth, girls 12-under); Braden Lutz (sixth, boys 12-under), Will Trimmer (seventh, boys 12-under); Irina Bakke (second, girls 14-under), Elice Lebedev (fifth, girls 14-under); Garrett Peterson (third, boys 14-under), Luke Fedorchak (fourth, boys 14-under); Julia Hays (fifth, girls 18-under), Avery Nassetta (seventh, girls 18-under); and Daniel Green (sixth, boys 18-under).

The team’s graduating seniors were Peyton Nassetta (Bucknell University), Hays (College of William and Mary), Olivia Egge (University of Virginia) and Meredith Peterson (Lindenwood University).