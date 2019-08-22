With their full lineup of players for basically the first time this season, the Langley Saxons recorded maybe their lowest 18- and 36-hole team scores in the program’s much accomplished history to win their third tournament already of the 2019 high-school campaign.

Langley shot a 278-285–563 total Aug. 20 and 21 to win the 36-hole hole Dr. Frank Frable High School Invitational at Independence. The 278 is thought to be Langley’s all-time lowest 18-hole team score and the 563 total was a tournament record and likely a team best.

"That was really impressive play and very solid golf," Langley coach Al Berg said. "The course had demanding greens."

Langley junior Kelly Chinn shot 65-71–136 to finish second individually and help the Saxons win the tourney, run by College Prep Tour, for the second time (2017 was the first). The 65 was the lowest 18-hole total in tournament, played on the par-72 Independence Golf Club course in Midlothian.

The low (sub-300) team and individual scores were nothing new for Langley, which is the three-time defending Virginia High School League Class 6 state champion and has won numerous other tournaments for many years in a row. The Saxons already have won three tournaments this fall, with a second (losing in a playoff) in another.

"I have been handed the keys to a Ferrari and my mission is not to mess it up," Berg said about the talented players he has this year and in past seasons.

Also for Langley at Independence, Chase Nevins shot 71-70–140, Nikita Gubenko 70-72–142 and Suneil Peruvemba 72-73–145. Playing just 18 holes and scoring well were Brian Feinstein (72), Pierce Hokenson (72), Sam Zumda (77) and Thomas Dillard (82).

The winning individual score was a 10-under 66-68–134 by Charles Kennedy of Mills Godwin.

Jamestown had a 599 total to finish second and the Madison Warhawks shot 302-302–604 to take third.

For Madison, Reeve Felner led the way at 75-70–145, Drew Miller shot 73-75–148, Katelynn Waclawski 77-78–155, Holden Sullivan 77-79–156, Jack McVicker 78-84–162 and Matt Miller 92-81–173.

There were 11 public-school teams in the tournament, traditionally among the best throughout the VHSL at different classifications.