EDDIE HOPE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
OSBOURN PARK 1, HYLTON 0: Zack Durick singled to right field to score Cole Garrison for the game-winning run in the top of the ninth inning Saturday.
Chase Allen was the winning pitcher. He struck out five and allowed one hit and three walks in the final two innings. Bobby Shearin started the game and struck out 12 in seven innings, while allowing two hits and one walk. Osbourn Park is 3-3.
For Hylton (0-8), Tyler Bassett struck out 12 in five innings to start the game and Aden Ritenour struck out five in the final four innings.
BATTLEFIELD 10, POTOMAC 0: Jack Robinson, Andrew Hitt and Sammy Michel combined on a five-hitter in the Bobcats’ win Saturday.
Robinson started the game. He struck out three and walked two and gave up three hits in four innings.
Grayson Snead was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. J.P. Williams was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Battlefield is 5-1.
COLGAN 4, WASHINGTON-LIBERTY: 1 Christian Abney struck out six and allowed no earned runs, two hits and no walks over seven innings in a complete-game victory Saturday.
John Stansbury recorded two RBIs and Brandon Cassedy and Ryan Kennedy each had one RBI as Colgan improved to 9-0 overall.
The Sharks scored one run in the bottom of the second and three in the third. Washington-Liberty scored its lone run in the top of the seventh. Colgan totaled four hits for the game.
WOODBRIDGE 6, OSBOURN 3: Luke Pietrandrea struck out 10 in five innings for the win. He gave up six hits, one run and no walks.
Julius Bagnerise was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Woodbridge is 2-3.
JEFF BAKER CLASSIC AT GAR-FIELD
GAINESVILLE 4, LIBERTY-BEALETON 3: Gainesville scored all its runs in the bottom of the fourth to rally from a 3-0 deficit,
Jeremy Hayden had two RBIs and Ben Ackerman one.
Lucas Marrero struck out 13 for Gainesville (4-3) over 5.2 innings for the win. He allowed three walks, six hits and no earned runs.
UNITY REED 8, GAR-FIELD 8: Unity Reed scored three runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game.
Selwyn Rio, Derek Reece, Alex Bonfadini, Kyle Romano and Carlos Planas each had an RBI for Unity Reed (1-5-1).
Ernie Gonzalez, Reece, Bonfadini combined for 13 strikeouts.
For Gar-Field (3-3-1), Ryheam Mack had two RBIs and struck out 11 in five innings. Gar-Field beat Park View-Sterling 16-0 as well Saturday,
