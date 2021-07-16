How about a five-game winning streak and playing its best baseball entering the playoffs?
That’s the case for the Arlington Post 139 American Legion team as the six-team, double-elimination District 17 tournament begins July 17. By virtue of winning its final five regular-season contests, and six of its last seven, Arlington (8-7) moved up in the standings to clinch the No. 3 seed.
“We have been hitting and playing well and winning,” Arlington manager Bob Romano said. “This team is capable.”
Post 139 plays sixth seed Alexandria Post 123 (2-13) in a first-round game July 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Waters Field in Vienna. As the No. 5 seed, Arlington got hot in last summer’s district tournament and finished second to Springfield Post 176, this season’s No. 2 seed at 10-4. Vienna Post 180 is the top seed with a 13-1 district mark.
Three of Arlington’s last five victories came over Springfield, including a 9-8 walk-off triumph at Wakefield High School on July 15. Gideon Fenster’s one-out sacrifice fly plated the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Fenster had two RBI in the game.
Arlington, which had 14 hits, led 6-0 after three innings, then Springfield rallied to tie the game at 8 in the eighth.
For Post 139, Landon Thomas, Ketz Murray (two RBI), Liam Holland, David Haley (two RBI) and A.J. Haines all had two hits; James Thiriez doubled; Ben Langsam added a sacrifice fly; and John Murray had a hit and one RBI.
Holland worked 3 1/3 innings in relief with three strikeouts to get the win.
In its previous two wins, Arlington downed Falls Church Post 130 by an 11-8 score and won 22-9 over Post 123.
Holland had three of the team’s 12 hits, with a double and a triple, and four RBI against Falls Church. Langsam (two doubles), Ketz Murray and Bobby McDonough all had two hits. Thomas and Quinn Brennan doubled and Dillon Bass stole three bases.
Thomas worked five innings in relief to get the win, allowing one earned run and striking out out four.
In the win over Post 123, Brennan (two doubles) and Thomas each had four hits. Thomas also had six RBI. Ketz Murray (three RBI), Holland and Thiriez (double) all had two hits; with Alexander Zur having a hit and two RBI; Bass having two RBI; and Langsam a sacrifice fly.
Noah Larbalestier was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing no earned runs and fanning four in 5 1/3 innings. Thomas Bourque worked 1 1/3 frames of no-hit ball with three Ks and no walks.
Arlington finished strong during the regular season despite now having injured players Patrick Ashley and Mac Marsh in the lineup for all or most of those games, and having Sam Dozier in a limited capacity. Those three all were key players for Arlington last summer. Dozier is limited, because he is recovering from a knee injury.
