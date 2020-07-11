Through four games of league play, Arlington Post 139 was all even with a 2-2 record entering the week’s action.
Those results include a disappointing 6-4 home loss to Vienna Post 180 on July 9 at Wakefield High School, a baseball game Arlington led 4-1 at one point.
This summer, Arlington is not associated with American Legion District 17 baseball, instead playing an independent schedule that includes a number of the regular district teams like Vienna. Legion baseball canceled its seasons on all levels because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 regular season lasts through July, then there is a tournament the first week of August.
Against defending district and state Legion champion Vienna, Arlington led 4-1 after six innings, then didn’t score again. Post 139 had two runners on base in the ninth inning but did not score.
Arlington was outhit in the loss, 13-7, walked 12 times, stranded 13 runners and had a defensive missplay that set up some Vienna runs.
“It was a good close game all the way and a tough loss, and we will learn from it,” Arlington manager Bob Romano said. “We had a ton of guys left on base. We needed one more blow when we were up 4-1 to maybe break the game open.”
Arlington’s seven hits were all singles by Liam Holland, Ben Langsam, Gideon Fenster, Mac Marsh, Joey Mazel, Hunter Spicer and Sam Nichols. Holland stole two bases and Langsam and Michael Keefe had RBI. Sam Dozier walked twice.
Right-hander Noah Larbalestier started on the mound for Arlington and worked a strong 41/3 innings, allowing one unearned run.
“He pitched well,” Romano said. “We were only looking for a couple of innings out of him, so he did a nice job.”
Dillon Bass and Sean Werfel pitched in relief for Arlington.
* Arlington’s two victories were over Falls Church Post 130 by 5-3 and 14-8 scores.
In the 5-3 win, Keefe was the winning pitcher in relief, throwing four scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Dozier earned a two-inning save with four strikeouts, allowing two hits.
Dozier had two hits, including a double. Bass had a hit and two steals. Nichols had an RBI double, Werfel had a hit and two RBI, Fenster doubled and Spicer had an RBI.
Arlington scored four runs in the fifth inning.
In its 14-8 victory over Falls Church, Post 139 amassed nine hits, three produced by Fenster. One of his hits was a triple and he had three RBI and a stolen base.
David Haley had a double and an RBI. Langsam, Marsh and Bass all had a hit and one RBI.
Bass was the winning pitcher, working 32/3 innings with six strikeouts. Werfel fanned three in three frames.
Four Arlington pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts during the victory, with Dozier having four of those Ks in 21/3 innings.
“Dillon is the kind of guy who can play anywhere for us and do a lot of things,” Romano said.
* Arlington’s other loss was to Springfield Post 176 by an 18-0 final, when it made seven errors and had only three hits. Springfield has long been a perennial Legion district power and champion many times.
“Springfield is a very good team. Our team is a young team, but things are going well,” Romano said. “We are being patient.”
