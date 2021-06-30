The shortened American Legion summer baseball season began more than two weeks late and the schedule has been quite busy for Arlington Post 139 and the other five District 17 teams.
The regular season consists of a reduced 15 games, starting June 19 and ending July 13. Then, the double-elimination postseason tournament starts July 17 and includes all six teams.
Through June 27 games, Arlington had a 2-4 record, which included wins over Alexandria Post 123 by a 4-1 score and over Falls Church Post 130 in a 12-6 final. Three of Post 139's losses have been close decisions, two by one run and another by two.
"We've lost some key players to injury, so it's been hard so far," Arlington manager Bob Romano said.
Two of those players are pitcher Patrick Ashley and infielder/outfielder Mac Marsh, one of the team's top hitters.
Those were two returning players from last summer's team that finished 8-10 and second in the district tournament to Springfield Post 176. Arlington was 3-2 in the tourney as the No. 5 seed.
Other top returners are Liam Holland, Ben Langsam, Gideon Fenster, Dillon Bass, Sam Dozier, Noah Larbiestier, Alexander Zur, Ryan Berry, David Haley and James Thiriez.
Key newcomers are Ketz Murray, Landon Thomas, Quinn Brennan, Lorenzo Snyder, Tom Bourque, A.J. Haines and Ryan Upton.
All of those players have been key contributors so far this summer.
Murray has had two three-hit games and Holland one; Brennan has multiple doubles; Bass had a three RBI contest as has Zur; Haley and Thirez had sacrifice flies in a game; Zur, Marsh, Holland and Landon Thomas have had two-hit contests; and Snyder had a winning six-inning pitching outing with two strikeouts.
Springfield and Vienna Post 180 were tied for first through June 27 contest with McLean 270 at 3-3. Alexandria, Falls Church and Arlington were 2-4.
