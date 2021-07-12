Playing maybe its best two games of the summer season, host Arlington Post 139 swept a double header from Springfield Post 176 by scores of 7-4 and 4-3 July 11 at Wakefield High School, giving the American Legion baseball team three wins in its last four contests.
Arlington improved to 5-7 in District 17 action. Springfield (8-3) was tied for first place entering the twinbill with an 8-1 record and is the defending district-tournament champion.
“It would have been great to just get a split, but what a sweep. I am so proud of the guys,” Arlington manager Rob Romano said.
Arlington has been limited at times to injuries to few key players, but others have played well in their absence.
“We are starting to get injured players back and that is helping,” Romano said.
In the opening 7-4 victory, right-hander Ketz Murray started and threw six innings with seven strikeouts to get the win. He allowed three hits and three earned runs, throwing 102 pitches.
“Ketz was just great,” Romano said.
Left-hander Thomas Bourque pitched a hitless final inning with three strikeouts and no walks to earn the save.
Arlington had seven hits. A.J. Haines (three RBI) and Ben Langsam (one RBI) each doubled. Landon Thomas and Dillon Bass each had a hit and one RBI, Sam Dozier and Gideon Fenster had a hit and Liam Holland stole two bases.
In the nightcap of the seven-inning contests, Thomas was the winning pitcher in relief. He worked two innings of two-hit, shutout ball with two strikeouts. Sam Dozier, coming off a knee injury he suffered last summer in Legion ball, also pitched well in relief before that, hurling two scoreless and hitless frames with three Ks and a couple of walks.
With the bat for Arlington in the win, Bass had three hits and swiped two bases. Holland had a hit and two RBI, James Thiriez doubled, Fenster had a hit and one RBI and he stole two bases. Arlington had eight hits.
In an 8-3 loss to Vienna Post 180 July 10 at Wakefield, Holland doubled and had two hits and Thomas had the only other hit. Bass threw four innings of relief, allowing just one earned run with a strikeout.
Leading Arlington in a 7-4 July 6 victory over Alexandria Post 123, Murray had two hits with a double and two RBI, Dozier added two hits and two RBI, Bass, Alexander Zur and Quinn Brennan each had two hits, Haines had a hit and one RBI and Thomas swiped two bases. Post 139 had a dozen hits.
Haines threw two scoreless innings of relief to get the victory. He fanned four and walked one, allowing only two hits.
Arlington was blanked by Vienna, 12-0, in an earlier outing, having only three hits.
The regular season is scheduled to end this week, with the district tournament scheduled to begin Saturday, July 17. All six teams make the double-elimination competition.
“We’ve lost some key players to injury, so it’s been hard so far,” Romano said.
One player Arlington has lost to injury is pitcher Patrick Ashley. Plus, top Mac Marsh, one of the team’s top hitters, has been limited because of an injury.
Ashley and Dozier would have been the team’s top two starters.
“That’s a huge loss not having those two,” Romano said. “It took a while, but now our pitching is beginning to settle in.”
Those were two returning players from last summer’s team that finished 8-10 and second in the district tournament to Springfield Post 176. Arlington was 3-2 in the tourney as the No. 5 seed.
NOTE: The regular season consists of a reduced 15 games, which started June 19. The season was shortened because the high-school season ran longer than normal because scheduling as a result of the pandemic.
