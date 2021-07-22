It’s deja vu all over again for Arlington Post 139.
For the second straight season, the American Legion baseball team is 3-0 in the District 17 Tournament and has reached the championship game.
Unlike last summer when fifth-seed Arlington wound up finishing second in tourney, the third-seeded team this year wants to win the title and earn an automatic berth into the state tournament.
“We were in the same spot as last year,” Arlington manager Bob Romano said. “This year we want to finish the job and win the thing.”
Arlington, 11-7 and owning an eight-game winning streak, reached the title game by defeating fifth-seed Fall Church Post 130 by a 12-8 score at Barcroft Park on July 21. Post 139 will play either Falls Church (7-11) or top-seed Vienna Post 180 (15-3) in the championship game Friday, July 23 at 7 p.m. at Waters Field in Vienna. That team would have to defeat Arlington twice to win the double-elimination competition.
Falls Church and Vienna meet tonight at 7 p.m. at Waters Field in the losers’-bracket final.
In the win over Falls Church, host Arlington got four runs in the first inning, led 6-0 after two frames, was ahead 11-2 after four, then survived a late Post 130 rally.
“We came out hitting and getting those four runs in the first inning was huge,” Romano said. “We got some key hits tonight.”
Arlington had six hits in that first inning, one a fly ball that was lost in the sunlight. That miscue significantly extended the inning and led to a couple of extra runs.
Arlington had 14 hits.
Liam Holland was 3 for 4 with three doubles, five RBI and a walk to lead the way. Ketz Murray doubled and singled and drove in two runs. Bobby McDonough and Sam Dozier each had two hits and an RBI. Quinn Brennan doubled and had two hits, Landon Thomas had a hit and three RBI and Ben Langsam doubled.
Noah Larbalestier started and pitched six innings to get the win for Arlington. He allowed one earned run, struck out one batter, scattered six hits and did not walk a batter. Larbalestier would have pitched longer, but he developed a bloody blister on a pitching finger and had to leave the game.
Ryan Upton worked the final 21/3 innings for Arlington and had three strikeouts, allowing one earned run and two hits.
“Ryan finished strong for us,” Romano said.
On defense for Arlington, Brennan made a number of good defensive plays at shortstop, Gideon Fenster snared a tricky line drive at second base and catcher Langsam made a nice catch of a popup.
Falls Church, which is 2-1 in the tournament, including an 8-2 second-round win over Vienna, had 10 hits. Alex Tranaka (three RBI) and Ethan Siebel each had two. Michael Keefe had a two-run double, Patrick McDonald had an RBI single and Alek Ryan doubled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.