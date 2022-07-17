The Arlington Senior Babe Ruth all-star baseball team of 13-year-olds recently won District 6 tournament
The 13s won the championship at Barcroft Park with a 2-1 record.
The 13s played Vienna in all three games, winning the deciding contest , 6-4, after losing in the previous round, 6-3. Arlington won the opening game, 3-0, in the two-team competition.
Players for the 13s were Brayden Bloom, Brooks Clements, Ryan Cooney, Will Devens, Liam Finkel, Matt Langley, Aidan McCracken, Sam Niehaus, Owen Quentin, Reid Schwartz, Nick Socknat and Ryan Sullivan. Dan Pototsky is the manager.
Some of the top hitters for the 13s in the district tournament were Cooney, Langley, Schwartz and Bloom.
Some top pitchers were Socknat and Clements. Socknat worked 52/3 innings in Arlington’s 3-0 victory. He allowed just two hits, no runs and struck out four hitters.
By winning the tournament, the 13s advanced to the state competition in Vienna at Waters Field.
