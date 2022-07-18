Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.