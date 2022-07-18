The Arlington Senior Babe Ruth all-star baseball team of 14-year-olds recently won District 6 tournament
The 14s won the crown at Waters Field in Vienna with a 2-0 mark. Arlington defeated Vienna twice, by 8-1 and 17-9 scores.
Players for the 14s are Drew Welch, Will Piester, Cameron Hershey, David Toepel, Kyle Matsko, Tim Fulton, Trip Williams, Jack Ingram, Joseph Black, Cooper Lawson, Jonathan Fahey, Chris Layman, Patrick Mellett, Alex Goodell and Teddy Sennott.
Graeme Fineman is the manager and Ben Langsam and Josh Jones are the coaches.
For the Arlington 14s, Mellett, Fahey, Piester, Welch, Layman, Ingram, Black and Lawson were some of the top hitters in the tournament.
On the mound, Williams and Lawson combined on a one-hitter with four strikeouts in Arlington’s 8-1 victory over Vienna.
In the 17-9 victory, Arlington scored 10 runs in the sixth inning.
By winning the tournament, the 14s advanced to the state competitions in Manassas at the E.G. Smith Baseball Complex. State champions advance to the Southeast region competition later this month.
