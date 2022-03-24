An Arlington Travel Basketball girls teams capped an undefeated 16-0 season in the Fairfax County Youth Basketball League with victories in postseason tournament-championship games.
The seventh-grade girls squad, coached by John Lomas, won the Division I championship game, 51-42, over Lee-Mount Vernon.
For Arlington, Logan Miller earned Most Valuable Player honors. Her teammates, Madison Doerr and Mia Morrill, received regular season all-league honors.
Other players were Ainsley Lomas, Ellie Wertzler, Fiona Bentsen, Isabel Karam, Kathryn Wagener, Olivia Di Leonardo, Rosie Miller, Taylor Harrington and Zainab Qaiyumi.
Assistant coaches were Kent Reed and Chris Wertzler.
* Another Arlington Travel team that enjoyed success was the sixth-grade girls squad, coached by Liz Kaufman. It finished as Division I regular-season champion and second in the tournament.
Charlotte Donato was chosen the regular-season Most Valuable Player. She was joined on the all-league team by Parker Matthews.
* The Arlington Travel sixth-grade boys team, coached by Will Jones, was the Division I regular-season and playoff runner-up. Danny Sullivan and Luke Jones earned all-league honors.
* The Arlington Travel seventh-grade boys team, coached by Justin McLean, was the Division I regular-season runner-up. Matt Langley, Nate Randles and Quinlan Taylor earned all-league honors.
* Jeremiah Poole from the Arlington Travel eighth-grade boys team, coached by Martin Lowen, was named regular-season Most Valuable Player. He was joined on the all-league team by Carmichael Williams and Jake Coulam. Lowen was named regular-season Most Valuable Coach.
* Trey Cannady, James Madden and Karsin Patel from the Arlington Travel fifth-grade boys team, coached by Vidal Sadaka, earned all-league.
