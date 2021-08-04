James Gray of Donaldson Run pool was the lone local winner from Arlington pools at the recent Northern Virginia Swimming League’s individual all-star diving meet.
Gray won the super senior boys category with a 192.55 point total.
Finishing second in their age groups were Overlee’s Cecilia in freshman girls and Logan Dibenigno (freshman boys) of Dominion Hills.
Third was Overlee’s Stella Barclay (junior girls).
Fifth was Arlington Forest’s Matthew Petruccelli (freshman boys).
Top divers Ellie Joyce of Dominion Hills and Michayla Eisenberg from Overlee did not compete in the all-star meet because they were at a conflicting national competition. They would have been favorites to win their age divisions at all-stars.
Each won championships a week earlier at NVSL divisional diving meets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.