The Arlington Angels enjoyed success at the 2022 YMCA nationals gymnastics competition in Toledo in June.
For the Angels, Level 8 gymnasts Claire Kniseley, Severine Reid, Piper Cannon and Leah Sexton qualified for championship finals, where they finished second as a team.
Individually, Reid finished first in the all-around. Cannon and Leah Sexton placed third.
"We only had four gymnasts at Level 8, so it was very amazing how well they did, especially the second day," Angels coach Nancy Nunez said. "Many teams had a lot more gymnasts than that."
At Level 7, the Angels’ Lulu Axe won the all-around and Kristen Harrje was 12th.
At Level 6, Victoria Smith won the floor exercise and was third on the balance beam, and Chloe Nguyen won the beam.
Level 5 had Jane Smith finishing third on the vault and beam. Heili Shattuck was unable to compete because of illness.
At Level 4, Ellie Medina won the floor. Harper Gilmore placed second on the beam and third in the all-around. Margaret Dean won the floor and was second in the all-around. Zoe Sanford was second on the floor and third on the beam.
At Level 3, Hannah Axe won the vault and floor. Hannah Sanford was third on the vault. Sarah Dattani placed third on the beam and Violeta Gamboa was sixth in the all-around.
At the Excel Gold division, Susanna Bakker was sixth in the all-around.
At the Excel Silver division, Amara Chandy won the floor and was third on the uneven bars. Elisa Correa was second on the beam and third on the floor. Ella Lewyn won the beam and was second on the floor, and Ruhi Rana placed ninth in the all-round.
At the Excel Bronze division, Dahlia DiSoco was seventh in the all-around and Daniela DiSoco was second on the vault.
