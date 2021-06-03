Arlington Travel Baseball’s Arsenal White 11-under team defeated teams from Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania on its way to winning the 42 Classic Maryland over Memorial Day Weekend in Gambrills, Md.
In the title game, the Arsenal defeated the Kidball Cardinals of Potomac, Md., 11-5.
The Aresenal players were Andy Antonipillai, Bennett Porter, Graham Reyes, Jimmy Jordan, Michael Huff, Nolan Foerster, Parker Vance, Peter Sheehey, Scott Shaw, Steven Brogan and Will Cordon. John Tieso was the head coach.
