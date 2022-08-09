The Arlington Travel Baseball 12-under Arsenal Blue won the Shenandoah Valley Athletics Summer baseball tournament in Harrisonburg.
For the spring/summer season, the Arsenal Blue had a 24-4-1 overall record, ending on a 14-game winning streak.
In Shenandoah, the Arsenal finished 2-0 in pool play by defeating the Augusta Rampage and Virginia Baseball Junkies White by shutouts to earn the No. 1 seed in the tournament’s gold bracket elimination round.
In the semifinals, the Arsenal defeated the Virginia Baseball Junkies Red, 9-1. In the finals, the Arsenal took a 3-0 first-inning lead and held on to nip the Stars Baseball Colangelo, 5-4.
Players were Max Blumberg, Chris Capannola, Brady Doster, Talon Duce, Sam Graf, Tommy Keane, Ryan Klinger, Nate Moseley, Matteo Pipia, Dylan Stone and Ethan Wassel.
The team was coached by Rich Mandleur.
