The Arlington Arsenal Blue 10-under travel baseball team won the recent Spring Shootout tournament at Ripken Memorial Baseball Complex in Baltimore.
The three-day competition featured nine teams from Maryland and Northern Virginia.
The Arsenal finished 4-0, defeating the Falls Church Copperheads, 8-3, and the Southern Maryland Senators, 10-0, in pool play.
Next, Arlington defeated the Loudoun Aces, 5-1, in the semi-finals and the Loudoun South Eagles, 5-2, in the championship game.
The Arsenal were led by strong pitching from Henry Porter, Nick Nimarela, Cameron Kreger and Bryce Decker. They combined for 23 strikeouts, while holding opponents to a total of six runs.
The remaining roster includes Jackson Davis, Kayden Ragsdale, Knox Brittain, Matt Woolfley, Quentin Wells, Zachary Liu-Bailey and Thomas Neyman.
Mark Nersasian is the coach.
