The Arlington Arsenal 11-under Blue baseball team finished its spring and summer season by winning the Dawg Days of Summer tournament and the 7th Inning Stretch at Sports at the Beach competition.
At Dawg Days, the Arsenal defeated the Diamond Pro Canes, 8-4 in the quarterfinals, avenging a 5-2 loss in pool play the day before.
The Arsenal then rolled through the semifinals and finals, defeating the Rampage, 12-0, then the Seminole, 16-5.
The Arsenal tallied 13 hits in the championship game, including multiple hits by Knox Brittain, Bryce Decker, Cameron Kreger and Kayden Ragsdale. Decker and Nick Nimarela led the team in hits for the tournament with five each.
A week later, the Arsenal won all six games it played at the Sports at the Beach complex in Georgetown, Del.
After going 4-0 in pool play, top-seeded Arlington defeated the Kings Park Knights, 12-2, in the semifinals, then the Larchmont Mamaroneck Tigers, 8-0, in the finals.
In the final, Ian Choi threw a no-hitter.
The Arsenal bats were as hot as the weather, producing 60 hits and nine home runs over the course of the tournament. Choi, Decker, Ragsdale and Zack Liu-Bailey had two home runs each, while Henry Porter had one.
The Arsenal finished the spring/summer campaign with a 23-2 overall record, including three tournament wins.
Other players were Jackson Davis, Thomas Neyman, Quentin Wells and Matt Woolfley. The Arsenal team was coached by Jackson Clement and Jon Greenwich.
