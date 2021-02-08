Bilguun Soronzonbold had a busy day, placing in four events for the Washington-Liberty Generals, at the boys indoor Liberty District Track and Field Championships. His best finishes in the high-school meet were second in the triple jump and 55-meter hurdles and he placed fifth in the 55 dash and seventh in the long jump.
Also for W-L, Sam Hughes was second in the shot put, Alexis Medina was third in that event, Kian Thomasbeer was third in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump, and Jackson Broadwell was seventh in the triple jump and eighth in the long jump.
Top finishers for the Yorktown boys at the meet were Jackson Birdseye with a win in the 55 dash (6.74 seconds) and third in the 300, Owen McArdle won the 3,200 (9:49.27) and was second in the 1,600, Benjamin Ingram was second in the 1,000 and Lachlan Stevens was runner-up in the 3,200.
In the girls Liberty meet, the top finishers for Yorktown were Alma de Migue Evuna Eki with a win in the 55 dash (7.43) and 300 dash (41.12) and Victorie Klepetkova won the high jump (5-feet, 6-inches) and long jump (16-5) and placed third in the triple jump.
For the W-L girls, Yasmeen Tinsley was a top performer by winning the 55 hurdles (8.54), taking second in the high jump and 300 and sixth in the long jump. Anna Rupert won the 500 (1:19.77) and was third in the 300, Alley Obenberger won the 1,600 (5:26.55) and was third in the 1,000, Rachel Mulvaney was second in the 1,600 and 3,200, Da’Maya Johnson was third in the shot put and Grace Miller was fifth and sixth, respectively, in the triple and long jumps.
* For the Wakefield High School boys at the National District Track and Field Championships, Lukai Hatcher, who also plays on the boys basketball team, won the high jump (6-feet) and ran on the second-place 4x200 relay.
Wakefield’s Josue Florian-Grant won the shot put (45-5 1/2), William Madden was second in the shot and John Stevenson fourth. Justin Delgado was third in the 55 hurdles and fourth in the pole vault.
For Wakefield in the girls meet, Stephanie Spranger was fifth in the 500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.