Led by a trio of strong individual performances, the Washington-Liberty and Yorktown high-school girls track and field teams placed tied for fifth and seventh, respectively and just a point apart, at the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 outdoor state meet.
Washington-Liberty, which scored 28 points, was led by Jasmeen Tinsley’s versatile effort. The senior won the 300-meter hurdles in 42.94 for her highest finish. She also placed third in the 100 hurdles (14.26), fourth in the long jump (18-feet, 23/4-inches) and sixth in the 100 dash (12.44).
Tinsley participated in multiple events, winning many, during the outdoor and indoor seasons throughout the school year.
Yorktown (27 points) junior Anna Macon Corcoran won a state championship in the girls 1,600 in 5:07.95, and she finished third in the 800 (2:15.19).
Yorktown’s other state champion was sophomore Viktorie Klepetkova in the high jump with a leap of 5-4. In addition, she finished eighth in the triple jump (36-11) and 10th in the 110 hurdles (16.55).
Yorktown’s 4x800 relay placed fifth (10:02.21).
Western Branch High won the girls state championship with 66 points.
In the boys state meet for Yorktown, junior Owen McArdle finished third in the 3,200 (9:18.74) and the 4x100 relay was seventh.
Washington-Liberty sophomore Jonah Friedman was ninth in the discus.
