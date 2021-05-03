The fall high-school sports season (held in the spring because of the pandemic) overall was one of the most highly successful for teams and athletes from Arlington County.
In football, the Wakefield Warriors advanced to the region playoffs and the Yorktown Patriots finished 5-2, winning their final five contests.
The Washington-Liberty girls field hockey and volleyball teams finished second in region tournaments. The field hockey unit was first in the Liberty District regular-season championship.
In boys cross country, Yorktown advanced to the state meet for the first time and placed third. That came after a second-place finish in the region and a first in the district.
The Yorktown boys golf team was second in the region. Benjamin Newfield from that squad tied for second in the state, after having strong finishes in district and region tournaments.
In girls cross country, Yorktown’s Piper Dean finished second in the district meet, then missed the region and state meets with an injury. She likely would have placed high in those competitions, as well.
The Bishop O’Connell girls cross country squad won the Arlington County meet, as did Yorktown on the boys side.
The next high-school fall sports season begins in just a few months – at different times in August for all teams – kind of a second 2021 fall campaign.
The big question: Will those same teams, especially the state champions, enjoy big success again?
Watch out for the Yorktown boys to be a state contender in cross country, as they return a number of top runners and have tasted post-season success.
“I think this teams is hungry for more success after this season,” Yorktown coach Jacob Dumford said.
Same with the Washington-Liberty girls field hockey team, another young team this past season.
In football, Wakefield and Yorktown will begin the season with a lot of confidence.
Newfield, who won the 2019 state title in golf, should be a contender in every tournament he enters.
