BABE RUTH BASEBALL: Arlington Babe Ruth Baseball is offering free t-ball this spring. Registration is open for girls and boys ages 4 to 12 and at all skill levels at www.arlingtonbaberuth.com. Register by Feb. 9. Practices begin in early March and games in early April. Scholarships are available.
n Arlington Babe Ruth Storm baseball will hold a clinic for players ages 7 and 8 on Saturday, Feb. 20 from noon to 3 p.m. at Gunston Middle School. Tryouts for Storm teams for players ages 7-8 is Feb. 27-28 from noon to 3 p.m. at Gunston. Arlington Storm is the travel division of Arlington Babe Ruth. To register for the clinic or tryouts, visit www.arlstorm.com.
BABE RUTH HIGH-SCHOOL LEAGUE: Arlington Senior Babe Ruth will open its spring 2021 season with a new high-school league. The Shamrock League will be for 14 to 19 year-old players, who plan to tryout for their high school teams. It will offer a spring training as a compliment to the revised sports schedule planned by the Virginia High School League.
The season will start the first week of March 2021 and will be completed before the high schools’ currently scheduled return to baseball, planned for April 12. The league is intended to be competitive and only for players who will tryout for 2021 high school varsity and junior varsity baseball teams.
Other Senior Babe Ruth leagues, ages 13-15, will begin with practices in mid-March and the Seniors division, ages 16-18, will begin a later. Register at www.arlingtonseniorbaberuth.com. Those who register in full-season divisions by Feb. 14 receive a $25 early discount.
ALTERNATIVE BASEBALL: The Alternative Baseball Organization for players with autism and other disabilities is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers and players to help start a new program in Arlington and Fairfax counties this coming spring and summer.
The organization is for players in their teens to adults.
Games are played on regulation baseball fields and follow Major League rules, with wooden bats. The organization provides equipment and resources.
For information, contact alternativebaseball@gmail.com or call Taylor Duncan at (770) 313-1762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.