ALTERNATIVE BASEBALL: The Alternative Baseball Organization for players with autism and other disabilities is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers and players to help start a new program in Arlington and Fairfax counties this coming spring and summer.
The organization is for players in their teens to adults.
Games are played on regulation baseball fields and follow Major League rules, with wooden bats. The organization provides equipment and resources.
For information, contact alternativebaseball@gmail.com or call Taylor Duncan at (770) 313-1762.
ARLINGTON LITTLE LEAGUE NEWS: Anyone wanting information about Arlington Little League registration should visit: www.registrar@arlingtonlittleleague.org.
Also, the league is looking for umpires for upcoming seasons. For information visit: umpire@arlingtonlittleleague.org.
ARLINGTON TRAVEL BASEBALL: Information on development for Arlington Travel Baseball players who are ages 9-under can be found by calling (703) 801-6297, visiting www.arlingtontravelbaseball.org or emailing atbarsenal@gmail.com.
