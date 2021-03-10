STORM BASEBALL TRYOUTS: The Arlington Babe Ruth Storm travel program had to postpone February tryouts because of weather issues. The new dates are March 20 and 21 for baseball players ages 7 and 8.
More details can be found at www.arlstorm.com.
BABE RUTH BASEBALL: Arlington Babe Ruth Baseball is offering free T-ball this spring. Registration is open for girls and boys ages 4 to 12 and at all skill levels at www.arlingtonbaberuth.com. Games begin in early April. Scholarships are available.
BABE RUTH HIGH-SCHOOL LEAGUE: Arlington Senior Babe Ruth will open its spring 2021 season with a new high-school league. The Shamrock League will be for 14 to 19 year-old players, who plan to tryout for their high school teams. It will offer a spring training as a compliment to the revised sports schedule planned by the Virginia High School League.
The season will be completed before the high schools’ currently scheduled return to baseball, planned for April 12. The league is intended to be competitive and only for players who will tryout for 2021 high school varsity and junior varsity baseball teams.
Other Senior Babe Ruth leagues, ages 13-15, will begin with practices in mid-March and the Seniors division, ages 16-18, will begin a later. Register at www.arlingtonseniorbaberuth.com.
ALTERNATIVE BASEBALL: The Alternative Baseball Organization for players with autism and other disabilities is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers and players to help start a new program in Arlington and Fairfax counties this coming spring and summer.
The organization is for players in their teens to adults.
Games are played on regulation baseball fields and follow Major League rules, with wooden bats. The organization provides equipment and resources.
For information, contact alternativebaseball@gmail.com or call Taylor Duncan at (770) 313-1762.
ARLINGTON LITTLE LEAGUE NEWS: Anyone wanting information about Arlington Little League registration should visit: www.registrar@arlingtonlittleleague.org.
Also, the league is looking for umpires for upcoming seasons. For information visit: umpire@arlingtonlittleleague.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.