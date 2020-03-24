With the scheduled start to the high-school baseball season having come and gone, the Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots were among varsity teams in Arlington that were hoping the 2019-20 campaign would still get going at some point.
If students had returned to school in mid-April, the teams could have played a few days later, with maybe W-L and Yorktown able to meet in their scheduled April 17 contest, then play other opponents in following days.
Top returners for Washington-Liberty would have been senior right-handed pitcher Sam Dozier along with Liam Holland, Sean Werfel, Sam Dozier, Jake Arrowsmith and Jacob Mandleur.
For Yorktown, the top players were pitchers Nathan Knowles and Quinlan Montgomery along with Jacob Friend, Alec Ellison, Evan Rotker and Cameron Patton. Newcomers expected to contribute are James Tallion and Ketz Murray.
Each team was expected to be competitive in the Liberty District.
Yorktown finished 17-7 overall last spring and second in the district tournament, losing to the McLean Highlanders. The Patriots won the district tournament in 2018.
“We lost some key players from last year, but we had some strong players back and some good young players,” Yorktown coach John Skaggs said. “Our question would have been how well we hit. We had potential to be a good hitting team.”
Skaggs said McLean and South Lakes should have been considered the top district teams this year in what he believes could be a balanced league.
Washington-Liberty was 7-14 in 2019, losing a number of close games.
Kevin Healy was in his second year as the Generals’ head coach.
The seasons for the Wakefied Warriors and Bishop O’Connell Knights also ended. O’Connell did play one game, defeating Gonzaga, before the campaign was postponed.
