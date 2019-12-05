The Wakefield Warriors, the most successful boys public-school basketball team for a number of years in a row now, begins its 2019-20 high-school season participating in the eight-team Prolook Shootout in Orem, Utah.
Wakefield will play three games, its first today against Lone Peak and its second on Friday, Dec. 6 versus Wasatch Academy. The Warriors’ third opponent for a Dec. 7 contest will be determined after second-round play is completed.
The event is held at Orem High School.
In action after returning from Utah, Wakefield plays T.C. Williams on Dec. 10, Fairfax on Dec. 13 and Annandale on Dec. 14.
All of those teams are expected to be strong this season, with Fairfax a favorite to win a region title.
“It’s a tough schedule to start, but that’s what we want,” Wakefield coach Tony Bentley said.
Wakefield graduated a number of big contributors from last year’s team that finished second in the National District Tournament.
Top players this year are expected to be forwards Xavier Evans, Treyvon Todd and Leich Kong and guards Lukai Hatcher, Bryson Horsford, DeAnre Parker, Charlie Madden, Zion Gladden and Aaron Queen.
Wakefield is expected to be a top contender in the National District this season.
Wakefield hosts its annual eight-team, three-day George Long Holiday Tournament Dec. 26-28. Along with Wakefield, participating teams are South Lakes, Colonial Forge, Osbourn, South County, Washington-Liberty, Bryan Station High of Lexington, Ky., and Thurgood Marshall Academy.
* The Washington-Liberty Generals opened their boys basketball season with a 56-45 home win over the Madison Warhawks on Dec. 3.
For W-L, Anthony Reyes scored 17 points, Max Gieseman 16, Marino Dias eight and Will Reynolds six.
The Generals trailed 35-34 at the end of three quarters, then outscored Madison, 22-10, in the fourth.
* The Yorktown Patriots opened their boys campaign with a 96-70 home rout of the Lee Lancers.
Yorktown is playing a fast-pace style on offense this season, which includes shooting what it hopes are at least 40 three-pointers a game. The Patriots shot 57 against Lee, hitting 13.
Yorktown also substitutes a lot, sometimes five players for five and can play as many as 15 players, at least early in games.
“We have confidence playing this way now, and it’s the only way we can be successful,” Yorktown coach Joe Reed said. “We have to exhaust the other teams. We have depth to do that.”
In the win of Lee, Reed said Yorktown did not shoot well, missing 17 foul shots.
Aidan Stroup led Yorktown in scoring with 21 points. John Sondheim scored 17. Steven Lincoln scored 14 and had seven rebounds and five steals. Yared Belay had six points and 10 rebounds, Brandon Warner had 11 points and Liam Andersen scored five points, had eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
NOTE: Washington-Liberty and Yorktown are expected to be a contender in the Liberty District this season. The Generals were second in the district tournament last season.
