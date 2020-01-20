In the Wakefield Warriors’ 81-59 win over the Lee Lancers, Xavier Evans had 22 points, DeAndre Parker 17 and Treyvon Todd 12 in boys high-school basketball action.
In its next game, Wakefield routed the Marshall Statesmen, 80-59, to improve to 8-6 overall and 4-0 in the National District.
Wakefield held Marshall to just 15 points in the second half.
Parker led the Warriors in scoring with 16 points. Evans had 13 and Todd 11. Aaron Queen and Lukai Hatcher had nine points each.
Since starting the season 0-5, Wakefield has won eight of nine games.
* The Bishop O’Connell Knights (8-11, 3-7) defeated St. Mary’s Ryken, 62-57, and Westlake, 71-62, then Friendship Christian, 73-50, in consecutive games.
Against Ryken, Wes Peterson had 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals; David Onanina had 15 points and 12 boards; Paul Lewis scored 14; and Mason So eight.
Against Westlake, Peterson had 20 points and six boards; Connor Dubsky had 14 points and five assists; Lewis scored 13 to go with 10 rebounds and five assists; Onanina had 10 points and seven boards; and So had eight points and five assists.
In the win over Friendship, Lewis had 20 points and five assists, Peterson had 13 points and six rebounds, So scored 13, Onanina had 12 points and 17 rebounds and Tyler Mason scored seven.
* After losing their first game of the season a few days earlier, the Yorktown Patriots (14-2, 2-1) responded by defeating the McLean Highlanders, 76-69, the Mount Vernon Majors, 74-62, and Herndon Hornets, 73-46.
Aidan Stroup scored 18 and made four of Yorktown’s 10 three-pointers against Mount Vernon. Yared Belay scored nine and Steven Lincoln and Tony Davis eight each.
Stroup had 14 points, making four threes, Chris Short scored 12 and had three threes, Lincoln scored 10, Brandon Warner and John Pius nine each and Liam Andersen eight against McLean. Yorktown made 11 threes.
Against Herndon, the Patriots led 31-13 after the first quarter and were on their way. Lincoln scored 15, Stroup scored 13 and made three threes, Andersen scored 12 and John Sondheim eight.
* The host Washington-Liberty Generals (8-5, 2-1) defeated the Langley Saxons, 56-49, in overtime Jan. 17 in Liberty District action. The Generals outscored Langley, 7-0, in overtime.
Marino Diaz and Max Giessman each scored 20 points for W-L and Anthony Reyes had eight. The Generals made 20 of 25 foul shots.
Washington-Liberty lost earlier in the week to Herndon in another district game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.