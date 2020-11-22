History was made by the Better Sports Club of Arlington the night of Nov. 12 when the organization held its first “virtual” monthly meeting.
The hour-long Zoom conference was led by vice president Dave Sterling. President Bill Murray could not attend because of a family matter.
The conference consisted of a few dozen who were informed of the club’s new officers, then listened to guest speaker Mike Krulfeld talk about the many situations, limitations and specifics of how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting high-school athletic programs.
Krulfeld is the director of student activities at Yorktown High School.
Some high-school sports teams in Arlington are scheduled to begin practicing for the winter season on Dec. 7, while others a few days later. There will not be a winter wrestling season. Outdoor-conditioning workouts for 17 teams also are ongoing.
“The athletes just want to be part of a season, so there has been a lot of creativity as far as holding workouts,” said Krulfeld, who encourages athletes to work out with their specific sports or others.
Krulfeld discussed how that decisions change often because of the COVID situation, and how he and others deal with those matters and make adjustments.
Some specifics he pointed out is that only 11 athletes will be permitted on a team bus traveling to competitions, and that there will be about 30 percent fewer game officials for basketball contests. Some officials have opted out for the 2020-21 season because of the pandemic.
As for the club’s officers, Murray and Sterling remain in their positions, Alison Smith is the new secretary, Taylor Triggs the new treasurer and Erik Brady and Rich Schumann are members at-large.
Past club president Chris Valtin and his wife, Kim Valtin, also a past officer, are moving to Charlottesville. They participated in the conference meeting and were recognized for their work and dedication to the club. The couple met while members of the club.
