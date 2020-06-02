They had a lot to say, and many listened to a recent online YouTube group interview with the three head football coaches of Arlington’s public high-school teams.
For more than an hour, Wakefield High’s Wayne Hogwood, Washington-Liberty’s Josh Shapiro and Yorktown’s Bruce Hanson discussed how their programs are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and much more. They were joined by former Wakefield High head coach and 11-year W-L assistant Ron Files, who now lives in Florida.
“We’ve had some online ‘hello’ meetings and sent out some workout videos, that’s about all. You can’t do anything else as a team,” Shapiro said regarding the limitations during the pandemic.
The interview was shown on the Buck & Tony Show, on ongoing program on topics about local high-school sports during the pandemic. It is hosted by Wakefield High School boys basketball coaches Tony Bentley and Horace “Buck” Willis.
“It’s really up to the players to put the grind in by themselves and work out on their own right now,” Hogwood said.
Hanson, in his 49th year of coaching football and 36th as Yorktown’s head coach, said he has texted and talked to some of his players, but nothing more.
All three are hoping football practice begins on time in early August, as well as the season starting as scheduled. They have their concerns though and talked about alternatives and changes to the schedule, like not starting games until October and the season lasting into maybe January.
Another option would be a shortened six-game schedule or only playing district opponents, which would be five or six contests.
Files talked about how a reduced budget could affect the season.
Whenever practice or the season begins, the coaches agreed the delays could significantly hurt preparedness.
On another topic, the coaches talked about how the game has changed in recent years to a more wide-open style of offense, with less one-on-one full-contact tackling permitted in practice.
“The tempo on offense and speed of the game is much quicker now. You need more athletes,” Shapiro said. “Almost all offenses line up in some form of the spread,with no tight ends, and games played on the perimeter.”
Hanson and Hogwood explained how it’s easier to watch opponents on film more with improved technology to tape games.
“You can watch games all the time and be more prepared,” Hanson said.
Files talked about the difference between the game being played on grass fields compared to artificial turf, which almost all high schools have now in Northern Virginia.
The coaches certainly talked about the unique and passionate rivalry between the Arlington schools and how each team wants to defeat the other badly, yet the coaches remain respectful and friends.
“You have to beat the people you live with and will see at the mall,” said Hogwood, who has experienced the rivalry from two sides, as Wakefield’s quarterback under Files, then as an assistant coach under Hanson at Yorktown before becoming Wakefield’s head coach in 2013.
Hogwood said the offer to Bentley, a football player at W-L, still stands to return to coaching the game and run Wakefield’s freshman program.
Each was asked to list the best three runningbacks they have coached during their tenures.
Shapiro said Anthony Taylor was No. 1. Hanson chose NFL player M.J. Stewart and Andre Yates as two of the best in a long line of top runningbacks he has coached.
Hogwood picked Leon Young, 2019 standout Isaiah Mefford and Stewart, when he coached at Yorktown. Raymond Thomas as one of his best runningbacks Files coached.
Added in the interview was a funny 1997 film clip when Files appeared as a contestant on the game show “The Price is Right” with Bob Barker. Files explained the experience.
