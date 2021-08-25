Ellie Joyce, a standout diver for Washington-Liberty High School then during the summer season for Arlington’s Dominion Hills pool, recently earned All-America status from the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association for her one-meter performances during the 2020-21 seasons.
Only 100 boys and 100 girls are selected nationwide as high- school All-America divers. Joyce was one of 15 chosen from Northern Virginia.
For Washington-Liberty, Joyce won district, region and state championships during her sophomore season in 2020-21.
For Dominion Hills this summer, Joyce won multiple dual meets, then finished first in the Divisional 4 championship meet.
Joyce also competed in national competitions this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.