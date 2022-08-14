Ellie Joyce’s summer diving season included another significant achievement in what already was an accomplished career in the sport.
The member of Arlington’s Dominion Hills summer team won each Northern Virginia Swimming League competition she entered, including the renowned Wally Martin Memorial 3-meter meet as well as the events synchronized division, then recorded her biggest accomplishment with second- and third-place finishes at the girls USA Diving Junior National Championships in Midland, Texas.
Competing at nationals for the Dominion Dive Club, Joyce was second in the 1-meter girls age 16-18 event with a 447.15 score (456.05 was the winning total), and placed third in the 3-meter with 477.45 in the same age group. The winning mark was 505.35 and second was 479.35.
As a result of that performance, Joyce, who will dive for the University of North Carolina women’s team, qualified for the FINA Junior World Championships for the first time as a member of the United States’ junior national team. That competition will be held later this year in Montreal.
Joyce had competed in junior nationals many times, but had her biggest success this season.
Last summer, Joyce was disappointed in her performance at the junior nationals, when she said she performed poorly, finishing near the bottom of one- and three-meter competitions. This season, she was poised to significantly improve.
“This was a big step up from last year. I was more prepared and consistent and had a better mindset,” Joyce said. “Last year I tried to be too perfect. This year I wanted to just dive and have fun. I got off to a good start and kept up that energy.”
During her 1-meter competition, Joyce said what helped clinch second place was scoring a 60.3 on one particular inward 21/2 dive.
“That was big to get,” she said.
The junior national meet and the NVSL’s individual all-star diving competition had conflicting early-August dates, so Joyce was unable to participate for Dominion Hills at the NVSL event. A number of other top NVSL divers missed the all-star meet as well because of junior nationals.
Top divers not at all-stars often consider the earlier Wally Martin meet their biggest local competition of the summer campaign.
Joyce won the Wally Martin 3-meter girls age 15-18 division with a 272.1 score. She teamed with Amanda Stalfort of Sideburn Run pool to win the synchronized event with a 163.29 total at the girls 13-and-over age group. Stalfort is a teammate of Joyce’s at Dominion Dive Club and a diver for Westfield High School.
During the five-week regular-season portion of the 2022 NVSL season, Joyce won the senior girls division at each meet, helping the team finished tied for second in Division IV with a 3-2 record.
This fall, Joyce will be a rising senior for the Washington-Liberty Generals diving team. During the 2021-22 high-school season, she won the girls Liberty District and 6D North Region meets, but came down with COVID three days prior the Class 6 state meet and was unable to attempt to defend her championship. As a sophomore she won district, region and state crowns, and as a freshman she was fourth in the region and fifth in the state.
Joyce now looks ahead to the junior world meet, where she could compete in multiple events.
“I’m super-excited about it,” she said. “I have never represented the United States before, and I’m thankful for the chance to compete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.