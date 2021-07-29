A triple-crown high-school diving champion from the winter season has added another title to her 2021 resume.
Dominion Hills diver Ellie Joyce won the oldest-age senior girls age group with a 227.75 point total at the Divisional 4 championships of the Northern Virginia Swimming League.
During the high-school campaign as a sophomore for Washington-Liberty, Joyce won Liberty District, 6D North Region and Class 6 state championships for the Generals.
The other Dominion Hills winner at the divisionals was Logan Dibenigno in freshman boys (65.85).
In the Divisional I meet for Overlee, Cecilia Yen won the freshman girls (83.35), Stella Barclay won junior girls (98.80) and Michayla Eisenberg won the intermediate girls (204.5).
Second for Overlee was Elizabeth Deegan in freshman girls and Archer Kouhestani in freshman boys with a 62.9 total. The winner had 62.95.
In the Divisional III meet, Arlington Forest’s Matthew Petrucelli was second in freshman boys as was Jack Reed in intermediate boys and William Reed in senior boys.
Ellie Simmons was third in senior girls for Overlee.
