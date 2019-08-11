With their bats coming alive, the Arlington Senior Babe Ruth All-Stars improved to 1-2 in pool play Aug. 10 to win for the first time in the 15-under Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, N.D.

Arlington defeated the Mid-Atlantic Region champion, 10-3, behind eight hits and taking advantage of 14 walks and two errors in the baseball game. Arlington started early by scoring four runs in the top of the first inning, then added two each in the second and third and built a 10-1 lead at one point.

The team’s next game is today at noon against Pacific Southwest. Arlington, the Virginia State and Southeast Region champions, probably needs to win that contest to advance to the six-team playoff rounds that begins Aug. 12.

Arlington had a total of just three hits in its first two games, both losses.

Leading the way with the bat for Arlington was Bobby McDonough with two hits, a sacrifice fly and three RBI. Alex Zur added two hits with an RBI and stolen base. Ben Langsam doubled and had an RBI. James Tallon doubled, swiped a base and drove in three runs, Murray doubled and Landon Thomas had a hit and an RBI.

Middle Atlantic used four pitchers.

On the mound for Arlington, Ketz Murray started and went five innings to get he win. He struck out six, allowed two hits and one earned run and walked four. Michael Keefe and Patrick Ashley each threw an inning in relief. Ashley struck out two with no walks. Arlington allowed six hits.