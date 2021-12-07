The head football coaches of the three public high-school teams in Arlington are among the most tenured in the two Northern Virginia regions that include teams from Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax County.
Bruce Hanson heads the list, having coached the Yorktown Patriots for 35 years, and he has 281 career victories.
Washington-Liberty High School’s Josh Shapiro is the next in line, having coached the Generals for 15 seasons and to 62 victories. Wakefield High’s Wayne Hogwood has coached the Warriors for nine seasons and to 40 wins. Hogwood recently stepped down as Wakefield's head coach.
Hogwood trailed in region tenure behind only Mike Scott of Annandale and Kyle Simmons of Westfield, who each have coached those team for 11 seasons
