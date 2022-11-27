The four varsity high-school football teams in Arlington this fall combined for a final overall record of 17-27.
The Yorktown Patriots had the only winning mark at 8-4, while the Washington-Liberty Generals finished 5-6. The Wakefield Warriors were 0-10 and the private-school Bishop O’Connell Knights 4-7.
Yorktown, W-L and O’Connell all qualified for the playoffs, finishing with a combined 1-3 postseason record.
Last fall the four teams had a 19-23 combined mark. The last winning combined record for a full season was 23-22 in 2019. The pandemic shortened the 2020 campaign, when each team played only five or fewer games.
One of the worst combined overall marks in recent seasons was 12-31 in 2018.
