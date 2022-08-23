Expect to seen a lot of the same styles of football this fall when watching Arlington’s three public high-school varsity teams in action.
On offense, the Wakefield Warriors, Washington-Liberty Generals and Yorktown Patriots all plan to run the ball a lot, with Yorktown probably the team throwing the most. On defense, the trio hopes to yield little by being physical up front with tight-covering secondary in the back.
The regular season kicks off for all three Aug. 25 and 26, several days before classes begin. Washington-Liberty opens first at home on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. by hosting the Marshall Statesmen in a Liberty District clash.
Wakefield and Yorktown play Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. Wakefield hosts the Fairfax Lions in a non-league tilt, while Yorktown visits the Langley Saxons in a Liberty showdown.
The openers are rematches from last season, but at opposite sites, when York- town won and the other two lost.
Wakefield and Yorktown had records of 5-5 and 7-4, respectively, last fall when each qualified for the 6D North Region playoffs. The Patriots are the defending Liberty District champions with a 10-game victory string against league rivals over two seasons. Washington-Liberty finished 2-8 in 2021.
* Yorktown is led on offense by returning starting quarterback James Yoest, who is both a productive passer and runner.
“He defines us,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. “James can make a lot of plays. He has good receivers to throw to and good runners to hand off the ball.”
Two of those runners are Xander Starks and Miles Fang, also returners from last season. They are good receivers out of the backfield. Charlie Taylor and Jack Tsuchitani are wide receivers, Gabe Miller is a tight end, and Bryce Luncher and James Midberry are other top runningbacks.
Fang and Starks play some in the defensive backfield along with Jeremiah Daniels, Michael Atubire, Aidan Boyle and Dylan Minsker. Miller, Jack Martinez, Daniel Sennott, Garrett Juergens, Joshua Eckrote, Jackson Heflin and Ryan Burnside are top returning linemen on each side of the ball or linebackers.
“Like last year, we have a lot of depth everywhere and good players,” Hanson said, adding that his team had more than 100 players try out for the team.
* Washington-Liberty’s early schedule is difficult, with its first five opponents, the same as last season, all region-playoff teams last fall.
“I think we can better and we are better than last season, and I like what I’ve been seeing, but the schedule is so hard early,” W-L coach Josh Shapiro said.
The Generals lost their first five games in 2021.
In an effort to improve and limit crippling mistakes and turnovers, Shapiro said W-L has simplified its approach on offense. Leading that unit is senior returning starting quarterback Ryan Jones – bigger, stronger and improved from last season, the coach said.
“He has played well in our scrimmages,” Shapiro said.
Other top returners on offense are runningback Jackson Broadwell, wide receiver Jackson Nowinski, H-back Sean Guffey and lineman/tight end/runningback Elijah Hughes, the team’s best defensive lineman, as well as being one of the tops in the state at that position. He had 13 sacks last season and more than 100 tackles.
Hughes is being heavily recruited by numerous Division I schools, including some in Virginia.
Guffey at linebacker is a top defender and Broadwell will play in the secondary.
Runningback/defensive back JoJo Sovula and runningback Mike Barber are other top players for Washington-Liberty, in addition to kickers Marcelo Carrasquillo and Antony Ceballos-Medina.
* Wakefield has a new head coach in Darrell Weeks, who has been busy installing new systems and building a culture for what he says will be a young team with a handful or so of returning players and starters.
“It’s a lot of work and long days. We are having a lot of fun getting going, and communications have been good,” Weeks said. “On the field, we still have to clean up some things, but when we are all in the right positions and doing what we are supposed to do, we are pretty solid.”
Wakefield will be a run-oriented team on offense and play a physical, attacking style of defense.
“The running game fits us and we have been pretty stout on defense so far,” Weeks said. “We have a lot of good runningbacks, so we are looking forward to running the ball. We plan to pass as well.”
Wakefield made the region playoffs each of the past three seasons under former coach Wayne Hogwood . . . Building for the future, Weeks said Wakefield will field a junior varsity team this season, a squad the program didn’t have the past two years.
