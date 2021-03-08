The chilly evening of Friday, March 5 was a struggle for Arlington’s three public-school varsity football teams as each lost in district action.
The Wakefield Warriors (2-1, 1-0) and Yorktown Patriots (0-2, 0-1) were defeated on the road, losing to the Marshall Statesmen, 19-18, and South Lakes Seahawks, 33-0, in National and Liberty district contests, respectively. The Washington-Liberty Generals (0-2, 0-1) fell at home to the McLean Highlanders, 28-16.
The three did not all lose in the same week of the regular season during the 2019 campaign.
* Yorktown had just 72 total yards (only 19 passing) and was hurt by three turnovers, including an interception on its first offensive play of the high-school game.
“South Lakes has a good defensive line, so we had trouble throwing and running the ball,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said. “We thought we had to throw it to beat them, but that didn’t work out.”
The Patriots completed just 4 of 15 passes for 19 yards. Jack Flood had the longest catch for 12 yards. Han Miller led Yorktown in rushing with 57 yards on 10 careers.
Quarterback Matt Larsen completed 3 of 7 passes for seven yards. The Patriots were intercepted twice.
South Lakes had 371 total yards and won despite four turnovers. Andrew Evans had an interception for Yorktown.
*Wakefield never led against Marshall, but the score was tied at 6 in the first quarter.
Wakefield was unsuccessful on three conversion attempts and had a pass intercepted with 2:13 to play in the game, then Marshall ran out the clock. The Warriors also were hurt by another mistake when a touchdown was called back because of offensive pass interference.
Wakefield quarterback Jack McAvoy threw a pair of touchdown passes of 21 and 27 yards to Lukai Hatcher and Michael Guruli ran three yards for the team’s other TD.
McAvoy was 14 of 26 passing for 161 yards. Hatcher had seven catches for 125 yards and Izaiah Lang had five for 32.
Wakefield’s Dontae Clark had 31 yards rushing, Jordan Bussie had 10 and Guruli five.
Wakefield does not play this coming weekend.
* Washington-Liberty led McLean, 13-9 in the third period, then the game was tied at 16 later in the quarter. The Highlanders then scored three unanswered touchdowns to win going away in the Liberty District clash.
Four sacks and an interception stalled or stopped W-L drives in the final quarter and the Generals also had a field goal blocked during that stretch.
As they did in their opening game, Washington-Liberty struggled to run the ball, having negative three yards rushing.
Generals’ quarterback Andrew Bolfek had a busy game, completing 23 of 58 passes for 188 yards. Bryson Files caught nine Bolfek passes for 95 yards, Davion Owens caught five for 30, Kenji McCartney four for 34 and Ahmad Williams two for 16.
Jack Myers scored W-L’s two touchdowns on short runs and Pedro Palacios booted a 24-yard field goal and made one extra point.
On defense for W-L, Kevin Cruz had an interception.
Washington-Liberty next plays Saturday, March 13 at 4 p.m. at Yorktown in an all-Arlington clash. Yorktown has won the past three games between the rivals.
