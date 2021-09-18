The Friday night lights of Arlington didn’t shine very brightly on the county’s three public-school varsity football teams the evening of Sept. 17.
Each lost non-district home games to opponents that had a combined 10-1 record. It was the first time this season all three lost on the same night.
The Yorktown Patriots (2-2) fell to the 4-0 Oakton Cougars, 30-28, the winless Washington-Liberty Generals (0-4) were outscored by the West Springfield Spartans (3-0) in a 34-14 final, and the Wakefield Warriors (1-3) got little going as they were routed by the 3-1 Centreville Wildcats, 46-0.
(Check back later for details about each game.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.