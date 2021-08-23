The second high-school football season of 2021 is slated to begin Friday, Aug. 27 for the three Arlington public-school varsity teams.
That’s just, a little more than four months after the postponed and shortened “2020” campaign ended in April with playoff action. Teams began practicing playing games for that season (known as the pandemic campaign) in February, with snow on some fields.
“It seems we were just out here, and here we go again. But it’s a lot hotter now,” Yorktown coach Bruce Hanson said.
* Of the three Arlington teams, York-town had the best overall record at 5-2 during the previous season, winning its final five games. The Patriots found much success running the ball during that campaign, and that could continue as their plan this fall.
Yorktown has moved away from a pass-oriented spread offense of recent campaigns.
To be successful running the ball, the Yorktown offense will have to do so with pretty much all-new skill-position starters, with the exception of quarterback where James Yoest returns as a part-time starter from the previous season. Yorktown has some returning offensive linemen in James Aldinger, Martin Balla, Adams Saenz, Ryan Burnside, Owen Haley, Daniel Sennot and Garrett Juergens.
John Porter and Gabe Miller will be top tight ends and Mason Cunningham a wide receiver. Runningbacks include Xandar Starks, James Midberry and Miles Fang.
“We should be pretty solid on offense at those positions,” said Hanson, who has 274 career victories. “James can throw and run the ball both pretty good, and we have a lot of guys who can catch the ball.”
On defense, Miller, Sam Keenan and Jack Martinez are linebackers; Blake Buchert and Steffen Johnson are top linemen; and top defensive backs are Liam Anderson, Jacob Hawkins, Tyler Randles, Dylan Minsker, Aidan Boyle Jeremiah Daniels and Patrick Ferguson.
With some 100 players who tried out for varsity and junior varsity, Hanson said the team has good depth.
“We have good depth everywhere and we will be tough to wear down,” he said. “We don’t have any superstars, but we have a lot of good football players.”
The Patriots open their season at home Friday, Aug. 27 against the Langley Saxons in a 7 p.m. Liberty District contest. The Patriots finished 4-1 against district rivals in the previous season.
This fall, Yorktown’s schedule includes a stretch of three straight non-league games against Concorde District teams Madison, Oakton and Westfield. The Concorde is often considered the area’s toughest district.
Madison is the defending district and 6D North Region champion, with Westfield being a perennial district and region power.
* Like Yorktown, the Washington-Liberty Generals also graduated many skill-posiition players from the previous season’s 1-4 team, when they lost four close games, including one in overtime.
The Generals will have a new quarterback under center for what was a pass-oriented offense last season. Senior Jack Myers, junior Ryan Jones and sophomore Ryan Bhojwani are battling for the quarterback spot. Evan Brown is one returning wide receiver and Jay Barolo will play that position, as well.
Jackson Broadwell and Jojo Sovula are runningbacks along with junior Elijah Hughes, who also is seen as the team’s best defensive player on the line.
Herbert Sovula is the W-L center. Others on the offensive line are Chris McCants, Peyton Smith and Ethan Dodini.
Other top W-L defensive players are linebacker Kevin Cruz and defensive backs Jakhi Beale and Faris Weber. Anthony Ceballos-Medina is the placekicker.
“We might be a little bit surprising,” W-L coach Josh Shapiro said about his team.
The Generals open their season Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. on the road against the Marshall Statesmen. The Generals then play four straight games against playoff teams from the previous campaign.
* The Wakefield Warriors (4-2) made the playoffs in the previous season and return a mix of starters on offense and defense this fall, but had some big losses along the defensive line.
“There are a lot of unknowns about our team at this point,” Wakefield coach Wayne Hogwood said. “We aren’t a deep team, so we are going to have to stay healthy.”
The good news for Wakefield on offense is Jack McAvoy returns as the starting quarterback and runningback Michael Guruli and two-way lineman Andrew Lersten also return.
“Jack is a very solid and heady player,” Hogwood said.
Javell Edge is another returning offensive lineman. Other runningbacks will be Mario Martinez and Michael Hutchison. Brandon Cohen is a top wide receiver.
Lersten and Darion El are top defensive linemen, with Caine Poythress a starting linebacker and Alan Peck and Carl Thomas top defensive backs.
Wakefield opens its season Friday, Aug. 27 on the road against the Fairfax Lions at 7 p.m. in a non-district game. The Warriors’ first four contests are non-district games.
The three Arlington teams all meet this season, with Yorktown and Wakefield playing Friday, Oct. 22 and Yorktown and Washington-Liberty meeting Saturday afternoon, Nov. 6 in the final regular-season game for each team. Wakefield visits Washington-Liberty Sept. 24.
“We always look forward at W-L to playing those all-Arlington games,” Shapiro said.
Look for a preview story about the private-school Bishop O’Connell Knights football team in next week’s Sun Gazette issue.
The full schedules of the three teams are below.
Wakefield Schedule: Friday, Aug. 27 at Fairfax, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 2 at West Potomac, 7; Friday, Sept. 10 vs. W.T. Woodson, 7; Friday, Sept. 17 vs. Centreville, 7; Friday, Sept. 24 at Washington-Liberty, 7; Friday, Oct. 1 at Herndon, 7; Friday, Oct. 8 vs. McLean, 7; Friday, Oct. 15 at Langley, 7; Friday, Oct. 22 vs. Yorktown, 7; Friday, Oct. 29 vs. Marshall, 7.
Washington-Liberty Schedule: Friday, Aug. 27 at Marshall, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 2 vs. Westfield, 7; Friday, Sept. 10 at Chantilly, 7; Friday, Sept. 17 vs. West Springfield, 7; Friday, Sept. 24 vs. Wakefield, 7; Friday, Oct. 8 vs. Langley, 7; Saturday, Oct. 16 at Herndon, 1; Friday, Oct. 22 vs. Justice, 7; Friday, Oct. 29 at McLean, 7; Saturday, Nov. 6 at Yorktown, 3:30.
Yorktown Schedule: Friday, Aug. 27 vs. Langley, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 2 vs. Wilson, 7; Friday, Sept. 10 at Madison, 7; Friday, Sept. 17 vs. Oakton, 7; Friday, Sept. 24 at Westfield, 7; Friday, Oct. 1 at McLean, 7; Friday, Oct. 8 vs Herndon, 7; Friday, Oct. 15 at Marshall, 7; Friday, 22 at Wakefield, 7; Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Washington-Liberty, 3:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.