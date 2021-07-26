The four local regular-season Northern Virginia Swimming League division team champion Dunn Loring Dolphins, Kent Gardens Dolphins, Langley Wildthings and Tuckahoe Tigers from the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas had strong showings July 24 at divisional meets. Each team had multiple individual winners and second-place finishers.
At the Division 1 meet, the regular-season champion and host Tuckahoe had nine individual winners, including Hunter Zipperer and Lucas Lopez, who each won two races. The single winners were Grant Nielsen, Danielle Hughes, James Ewing, Owen Glasser, Esme Haggard, Catherine Hughes and Nolan Dunkel. Glasser and Danielle Hughes each finished second in other races, and Ewing third.
Also second for Tuckahoe were Nolan Bartkowski, Nora Bartkowski, Tenley Bretzfield, Isabella Cota-Robles, Lily Flint and Kyle Koay.
“We had a lot of good swims, and got a lot of swimmers through to the all-star meet,” Tuckahoe coach Torey Ortmayer said.
The lone double divisional race winnner for Division 2 champion Langley was Evan Poulos. Single Wildthings winners were Felix Yu, Sophie Li, Maria Alexandrova-Bailey, Tessa Jones, Ryan Dix and Luca Sanchez.
Langley swimmers finishing second in two races were Marina Watson and Lilana Schone. The single runner-up finishers were Jones, Li, Sophia Alexandrova-Bailey (also with a third), Luca Sanchez and Christian Kim.
For Division 4 winner Kent Gardens at divisionals, the double race winners were Aaron Kuang, Emma Bui, Sloane Nguyen and Sophie Freericks. Single winners were Gloria Kuang, Ashok Radcliff, Harrison Weinstock and Declan Nguyen.
Finishing second were Weinstock, Jack Anglin, Blake Nguyen, Sidney Arllen, Elise Goudie and Anna King.
Leading Division 8 winner Dunn Loring at the divisional meet was double race winner Ana Falzone. Single winners were Grant Rubin, Charles Williamson, Eli Feldman, Ana Falzone, Charlotte Blank and Kate McDermott.
McDermott was a runner-up in another race at the divisional meet.
Also finishing second were Rubin, Login Rubin, Samantha Singmaster, Tala Tohmeh, Lex Brucker, William Kindelan, Hazel Gramlich and Sofia Baldeon-Masturzo.
The NVSL’s all-day individual all-star meet is July 31 beginning at 9 a.m. at Springboard pool in Springfield. The races for all of the league’s age groups will be freestyle, backstroke, butterfly, breaststroke and individual medley.
Swimmers have to race in the actual age group at the all-star meet. They can not be bumped up to compete in an older group, as often occurs during regular-season meets.
The all-star meet was not held last summer because of the pandemic, but was held in 2019, also at Springboard.
* On July 17 during regular-season competition, two local age 15-18 girls 200-meter medley relay teams at local pools broke the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s old record of 2:00.90, which was set by an Overlee relay in 2019.
The Tuckahoe Tigers’ relay of Alexis Bonfield, Catherine Hughes, Lily Flint and Caroline Flint swam 1:59.18 to break that mark. From the Highlands Whomping Turtles, Allison Martin, Bridget Morris-Larkin, Skye Sunderhauf and Megan Craven swam 1:58.61.
