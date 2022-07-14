An Arlington 2011 girls futsal team nicknamed the Squad finished second at the recent U.S. Youth Futsal National Championships in Kansas City.
After finishing 2-0-1 in their bracket by outscoring opponents 21-9, the Squad defeated a team from Charleston, S.C., 4-1, in the semifinals, then lost in the championship match to Las Nina of Oklahoma City, 4-1.
Every Squad player scored at least one goal in the national tournament.
Arlington qualified for nationals by winning the Virginia State Cup competition, then the Mid-Atlantic Regional championships.
The Squad started playing serious futsal three years ago.
The players for the Squad are M.J. Ly, Samantha Sheen, Kyra Swanson, Eala Duckman, Taylor Hurren, Mia Baran-Yau, Juliette Harris, Cici Mugg, Emma Pryor, Elsa Fitzharris, Lily Porter and Eden Lurie. Jason Mugg and Jason Swanson are the coaches.
Futsal is a modified form of soccer. The matches typically are played on indoor courts with the dimensions smaller than a soccer field. The games have five players per side (one a goalie), with the ball being smaller and less bouncy than a soccer ball.
