High-school rowing teams had a strong showing at the spring season’s Virginia State Rowing Championships on the Occoquan Reservoir.
Girls shells from Wakefield, Washington-Liberty and Yorktown high schools all won gold medals on a hot and humid day of racing near the Sandy Run Regional Park Boathouse. Overall, the performance was one of the best combined ever by Arlington grils teams at the state championships.
Wakefield won gold in the girls first varsity eight and girls second varsity eight races.
Washington-Liberty was first in the girls third varsity eight.
Yorktown won a gold in the girls novice eight and girls varsity four.
Wakefield also won the girls Division I points trophy, awarded to the school with the most points in the varsity categories.
In Wakefield’s 29 years of having a rowing team, the program had never won a varsity eight race at the state championships until this spring.
In addition, Wakefield’s third varsity eight girls shell finished second in the state. The Wakefield boys novice eight finished second, as well, and the boys first eight was sixth.
“This year was our most successful season,” Wakefield coach David Noyes,said. “Of our 58 rowers, 36 of them walked away from the Virginia state championship with medals around their necks. This was accomplished by an incredible amount of effort from our athletes.”
The members of Wakefield’s first varsity eight were Emery Moore, Eva Panfil, Meaghan Leahy, Georgia Frederick, Amelia Katula, Grace Wellington, Sarah Ralston, Kate Gillen and Lily Branch.
Wakefield’s second varsity eight consisted of Sara Arango-Rojas, Sarah Middleton, Tara Udani, Gia Enderle, Natalie Enochs, Audra Rissmeyer, Mathilde Leblond, Evelyn Watkins and Kate Galazin.
In other state results for the Yorktown girls, the second four finished second, the novice four was third, the junior four fourth and the junior eighth fifth.
For the Yorktown boys, the junior eight finished second, the first eight and novice four were each third, and the junior four was fourth.
For the W-L boys, the junior eight and the junior single each finished fifth, and the second and third eights were each sixth.
