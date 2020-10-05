Arlington golfer Matt Sughrue was a participant in the recent 54-hole 114th Middle Atlantic Amateur golf tournament, played on the Bethesda Country Club course in Chevy Chase.
Sughrue shot a first-round 3-over-par 73, leaving him six shots off the lead held by three players on the par-70 layout.
In the second round, Sughrue carded a 78 and made the 36-hole cut to play in the final round. In those last 18 holes, Sughrue shot 76 for a 227 total to finish 51st overall at plus-17. The winning total was 207.
In September, Sughrue won the 36-hole Senior Open of Virginia with a 70-68–138 total score, winning by three strokes. He birdied the final hole in the final round to ice the victory at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.
The victory was one of the biggest in his career, which includes a runner-up finish in the 2016 U.S. Senior Amateur in St. Louis and top finishes in various other amateur events over the years.
