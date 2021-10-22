Washington-Liberty High School golfer Lily Donaldson shot a 96 to record the lowest score among Arlington players in the girls Zone 4A qualifying competition for the state tournament.
Donaldson was one of eight players from three Arlington schools who participated in the 18-hole competition Oct. 20 at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton. Neither Donaldson nor any of the other Arlington players scored well enough to qualify for the Virginia High School League’s Girls State Open. Donaldson finished 25th.
There were 11 players from the field of 50 who earned state-tournament berths.
Six players from Yorktown competed, led by a 99 from Marin McCormack and a 107 from Reese Anderson. Also playing from Yorktown were Maddie Cameron, Ellie McCraken, Madeline Rubenstein and Katherine Snyder.
Jana Haberlich played for Wakefield.
The winning score was a 70 by Langley High School sophomore Alina Ho. All 11 players who qualified for the State Open shot in the 70s, with the highest scores being five rounds of 79s.
