It was a hoop dream fulfilled.
For a little more than three hours, a dozen longtime adult male basketball fanatics from Arlington arranged a December trip so they could play the sport they love so much on a world-famous court in Indiana.
The group, led by organizer Josh Zecher, enjoyed themselves inside the gymnasium on the basketball court used in the 1986 movie “Hoosiers.” The movie was a sports film, starring Gene Hackman, which told the story of the small-town Hickory Huskers High School boys hoop team in Indiana that won a state championship in 1952.
The venue is officially named The Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Ind., about 70 miles from Indianapolis. The venue was the home of that 1952 state-title team.
The Arlington players got to use the same locker room as in the movie, where a similar chalkboard still exists.
The four-day trip took place in December after being planned in August and September.
“We have always been big fans of “Hoosiers.” So we came up with the idea of taking a road trip there,” Zecher said. “The trip was like a basketball pilgrimage. Groups can rent time in the gym, and it isn’t that expensive – $50 an hour. It was a lot of fun.”
The Arlington players purchased Hoosiers jerseys, the same types worn by the state champs in the movie. They all wore number 15, that of movie character Jimmy Chitwood, who made the game-winning jumper in the state final, albeit not in the Hoosier gym.
As play ended for the Arlington group during their informal Dec. 6 full-court competition, Ken Robbins coincidentally hit a buzzer-beating game-winning three-pointer for his team.
“It was a classic and fun trip, better than we even expected,” said John Piper, one of the players. “It felt like you were in the movie. The gym still has wooden bleachers. That place is like a shrine.”
While in the area, the Arlington dozen attended a Butler University men’s home basketball game at Hinkle University in Indianapolis. That was the site of the 1952 state final, where Chitwood sank his game-winner.
About a third of the group of more than three dozen made the trip. The group, ranging in ages 40 to 70, formed some 20 years ago. The players have continued to gather and regularly play pickup games at various gyms throughout Arlington and the metro area.
“I know all of us really miss getting to the gym,” Zecher said. “It is a couple of hours where we can act like kids and forget all about everyday stresses.”
The other Arlington players making the pilgrimage to the Hooiser gym were Victor Dristas, Dave Freund, Jim Kilmer, Terry Schaff, Dan Rosenblatt, Jeff Hayes, Bob Sondheim, Ed Binczewski and Judd Meadows.
