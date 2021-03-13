The Arlington Sports Hall of Fame recently announced the election of new inductees Steve Buckhantz (Washington-Lee High School Class of 1973) and Jimmy Lange (Bishop O’Connell High School Class of 1994).
Buckhantz was the longtime Washington Wizards play-by-play announcer and a Washington-area sports broadcaster. Lange is a former welterweight and middleweight professional boxing champion with a career record of 38-6-2.
Two two will be inducted into the hall of fame, along with six previously announced Class of 2020 honorees, at the next annual induction banquet, co-sponsored with the Better Sports Club. That event is tentatively slated for Oct. 13.
The other inductees, announced in 2020 but not formerly enshrined because of the pandemic, are Kristy Burch Bergmann, Alfred Forman, Charles “Chuck” Harris, Jesse Meeks, William (Bill) Murray and Mary Denise White.
Bergmann (Bishop O’Connell High School Class of 1986) was a high-school and college softball standout.
Forman (posthumously, Washington-Lee Class of 1967) was a four-sport athlete, a prominent sports official and a 25-year sports coordinator for the Arlington Department of Parks and Recreation.
Harris (posthumously) is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and was a coach at Yorktown, Wakefield and O’Connell high schools over five decades.
Meeks (posthumously) was a longtime Arlington gymnastics, football, track, tennis, golf and basketball coach.
Murray (Washington-Lee Class of 1966) was a standout baseball and football athlete at W-L, a football player at Randolph-Macon College and a longtime Arlington baseball coach and administrator.
White was the co-founder of the Arlington Women’s Soccer League, a championship coach, a national top-10 senior runner and a champion masters soccer athlete.
The eight inductees brings the induction total to 58 since the hall of fame’s founding in 1958.
