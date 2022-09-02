A number of former high-school players in Arlington made various contributions this summer as members of baseball teams in the Northern Virginia College League.
Bishop O’Connell High School graduate Riley O’Donovan, now a player for the University of Lynchburg, was the starting catcher for the league-tournament champion Hot Wings squad. He had a key sacrifice fly in the Hot Wings’ 2-0 victory over the top seed and defending champion Chili Dogs in the tournament final.
For the summer season, when wooden bats were used league wide, O’Donovan batted .278. He tied for the team high with nine RBI and was second with 10 hits, which included two doubles and a home run.
O’Donovan batted .385 with seven doubles, five homers and 31 RBI in 32 games for Lynchburg during its 2022 season.
Washington-Liberty High School graduate Sam Dozier, also a former player for the 2021 American Legion District 17 tournament-champion Arlington Post 139 team, was one of the top summer pitchers for the Yard Dogs.
The right-hander pitched 132/3 innings (third most on the team), had a 2.65 earned run average and a 1-2 record. Dozier, who plays at Lebanon Valley College, struck out eight and walked eight. He appeared in seven games, all on the mound.
For Lebanon Valley this past spring as a first-year player, Dozier appeared in six games (all in relief), throwing 91/3 innings with 10 strikeouts. He had missed the previous season with a knee injury.
Ryan Bhojwani, a University of Virginia team member, played at both Bishop O’Connell and Yorktown in high school. This summer he was a member of the Gators. Bhojwani batted a team best .387. He had 12 hits, including a team-high four doubles, and had five RBI. He scored a team-best 14 runs.
O’Connell graduate Elijah Pinckney, who attends Morehouse College, played for the regular-season champion Chili Dogs. He batted .320 to go with three RBI, 11 runs and three steals. His .528 on-base-percentage tied for the team best.
Another O’Connell graduate in the league was Kim Brandon, who attends McGill University and played for the Yard Dogs He had 11 at-bats with three hits this summer.
Yorktown High School graduate Ketz Murray pitched in one game and one inning for the Hot Wings with two strikeouts, facing just three batters. He primarily played for the Arlington Post 139 American Legion baseball team this summer.
Murray will play at the University of Mary Washington. He was Yorktown’s top pitcher this past spring season.
