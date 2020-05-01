Washington-Liberty High School senior point guard Marino Dias has committed to play college basketball for the Marymount University men’s team.
Dias was a second-team all-Sun Gazette selection for his 2019-20 performance. He helped W-L finish second in the 6D North Region Tournament, earning the Generals a berth into the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tourney, losing in the first round to co-champion South County, 56-51. Washington-Liberty had a 16-12 overall record.
Marymount finished 17-10 last season and graduates seven seniors, including four guards.
* Washington-Liberty senior guard/forward Max Gieseman will attend the University of Miami on an academic scholarship and look into trying to make the men’s team as a walkon or playing club basketball.
Gieseman, who scored 933 career points, was the Sun Gazette’s 2019-20 Player of the Year, helping W-L finish second in the 6D North Region Tournament, earning the Generals a berth into the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state tourney, losing in the first round to co-champion South County, 56-51. Washington-Liberty had a 16-12 overall record.
Gieseman also plans to swim and coach for the Tuckahoe Tigers this summer in Division 1 of the Northern Virginia Swimming League. His younger sister, Josie, also will swim for Tuckahoe.
* Bishop O’Connell High School freshman basketball forward Tyler Mason was recognized on the Phenom Hoop Report Website as a future player to watch.
The 6-foot-9 left-handed shooting Mason is a good shot blocker and had some solid performances for O’Connell during the 2019-20 season.
O’CONNELL PLAYERS COMMIT: Bishop O’Connell High School senior guard Maikya Simmons has committed to play women’s college basketball at South Georgia Tech University in the 2020-21 season. Simmons was a girls first-team all-Sun Gazette selection for the 2019-20 season.
Simmons helped O’Connell to one of its finest campaigns in years this past winter, when the Knights won 24 games, finishing second in the Division 1 state private-school tournament and reached the semifinals of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Knights also won a holiday tournament at Fairfax High School with a 3-0 record.
Ajia James, a 1,000-point career scorer for O’Connell, has committed to play women’s college basketball at Saint Peters University and Alyssa Hyashi of O’Connell will play at Swarthmore College.
James was the Sun Gazette’s 2019-20 girls Player of the Year and Hyashi a second-team Sun Gazette selection.
HOOP CAMP: The Aggie McCormick-Dix basketball camps at Bishop O’Connell High School are July 6-10 and July 13-17 for boys and girls ages 7 to 15. The cost is $225 per play.
