Multiple girls and boys senior basketball players from Arlington high schools were recognized in some manner for their performances during the 2019-20 season by the popular Website Novahoops.com.
On the boys side, Washington-Liberty guard Anthony Reyes was chosen as a reserve on the All-NOVA senior boys public-school team.
Making honorable mentions were Max Gieseman and Marino Dias from W-L; Aidan Stroup, John Pius and Yared Belay from Yorktown; and Aaron Queen, Xavier Evans, DeAndre Parker and Treyvon Todd from Wakefield.
Arlington girls players making honorable mention on the All-NOVA senior girls public-school team were Jayela Lopez from Wakefield, Jordan Mosley of Washington-Liberty and Melody Linville and Maddie Winer from Yorktown.
Making the starting five on the All-NOVA senior girls private-school team were Bishop O’Connell’s Maikya Simmons and Ajia James. O’Connell’s Alyssa Hayashi and Mikaela Brunais were senior reserves.
There were no O’Connell players were chosen to the senior boys private-school team.
