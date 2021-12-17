An Arlington youth girls travel basketball team of players ages 10 and 11 recently held a layup challenge as a fund-raiser at Kenmore Middle School for a woman from Afghanistan and her family, which recently moved to the area.
“The players knocked it out of the park during the event,” said team’s coach Jim Sedor.
The 11 players amassed more than 900 layups in 5 minutes for team 5A.
Awards were given for the most layups made (118) and most made in a row (48). More than half of the players made more than 90 layups in 5 minutes.
Each player found at least eight sponsors for their challenge.
“While the coaches are proud of the players’ ability to make shots, we’re even more proud of the reason they willingly took on this challenge to help a family in need,” Sedor said.
The players were Lily Porter, Maggie Klauder, Annie Buczek, Kayla O’Toole, Chloe Lomas, Riley Krohl, Colbie Punaro, Molly Branon, Nora Langley, Carolyn Maria and Madison McBeth.
Meagan Buczek is an assistant coach.
